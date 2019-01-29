Martedì 29 Gennaio 2019 | 18:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Alitalia halves losses in 2018

Alitalia halves losses in 2018

 
Rome
Rome council votes to evict CasapPound

Rome council votes to evict CasapPound

 
Washington
We'll cut debt, Italy wants to stay in euro - Tria

We'll cut debt, Italy wants to stay in euro - Tria

 
Washington
We'll cut debt, Italy wants to stay in euro - Tria

We'll cut debt, Italy wants to stay in euro - Tria

 
Washington
Italy wants to stay in Europe and euro - Tria (2)

Italy wants to stay in Europe and euro - Tria (2)

 
Rome
Italy pols hail Asia Bibi acquittal (2)

Italy pols hail Asia Bibi acquittal (2)

 
Rome
Rome council votes to evict CasapPound

Rome council votes to evict CasapPound

 
Bolzano
Man nabbed for killing Italian in Berlin in 2017

Man nabbed for killing Italian in Berlin in 2017

 
Rome
Fico shd intervene on Martina-Orfini migrant probe-PD

Fico shd intervene on Martina-Orfini migrant probe-PD

 
Rome
BOT rates back negative

BOT rates back negative

 
Florence
Uffizi marks Doni anniversary with couples discount

Uffizi marks Doni anniversary with couples discount

 
Adelfia, volo di 15 metri durante saldatura: muore 24enne

Adelfia, volo di 15 metri durante saldatura: muore 24enne

Tragedia a Carovigno, marito uccide la moglie e poi si suicida

Carovigno, fucilate alla moglie poi si punta l'arma al volto e si ammazza

Taranto, muore di cancro a 15 anni, il papà su Facebook: «Qui solo malattie»

Taranto, muore di cancro a 15 anni, il papà su Facebook: «Qui solo malattie»

Ugento, precipita ultraleggero: morte due persone

Ugento, precipita aereo ultraleggero: 2 morti. Si indaga per omicidio colposo Foto

Brindisi, si nasconde sotto al letto e scopre la moglie con l'amante

Brindisi, si nasconde sotto al letto e scopre la moglie con l'amante: è zuffa

Adelfia, volo di 15 metri durante saldatura: muore 24enne

Adelfia, volo di 15 metri durante saldatura: muore 24enne

Pancreas artificiale: trattamento su un bambino di 7 anni

Pancreas artificiale: trattamento su un bambino di 7 anni

Negramaro, Giuliano Sangiorgi scrive canzone per Lele Spedicato

Negramaro, Giuliano Sangiorgi scrive canzone per Lele Spedicato

Il Volo, a maggio due date esclusive a Matera

Il Volo, a maggio due date esclusive a Matera

Assente dal lavoro per malattia, ma andava ad arbitrare all'estero: 2 denunce a Taranto

Assente dal lavoro per malattia, ma andava ad arbitrare all'estero: 2 denunce

Rome

Rome council votes to evict CasapPound

Far-right group has illegally occupied Rome building

Rome council votes to evict CasapPound

Rome, January 29 - The Rome council assembly on Tuesday voted to approve a motion calling for the "immediate eviction" of far-right party CasaPound Italia from a building it has illegally occupied in the city. The motion, which calls on the interior ministry, the prefect and police chief to take action, was presented by the opposition centre-right Democratic Party (PD) while councillors for Mayor Virginia Raggi's 5-Star Movement (M5S) also voted in favour. Four centre-right councillors voted against. CasaPound said if the eviction went ahead it would fight it unless public housing was provided for 18 households. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said all illegal squats in Rome will be evicted starting with those in buildings which have been declared dangerous because of their instability. Salvini said no exceptions would be made. CasaPound's building is not dangerous. The Lazio regional council whip for the 5-Star Movement (M5S), Roberta Lombardi, said "the OK to eviction of CasaPound is good, safeguarding legality has no political stripes and there can't be one of Serie A and one of Serie B. "Matteo Salvini, will you present yourself there with a bulldozer too?" after his shows of force at Roma camps.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati