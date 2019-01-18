Venerdì 18 Gennaio 2019 | 20:33

Vicenza
Migrant hired after handing in wallet with 900 euros

Rome
7 of 10 gynecologists conscientious objectors agst abortion

Norcia
Cloistered nuns return to quake zone, in container

Rome
Calenda launches pro-EU list

Milan
Carige asks State guarantee for 2 bn in bonds

Rome
Treccani adds Sordi to Italian biographical dictionary

Berlin
Italy shd work to defend EU, Schaeuble to Mattarella

Rome
Soccer: Koulibaly appeal agst 2-match ban turned down

Rome
Society splits if wealth not shared - pope

Brescia
Woman's charred body found in wood near Brescia

Berlin
Merkel lauds Italy Libya line

Matera 2019, domani l'inaugurazioneEcco tutto il programma

Matera 2019: domani si inaugura. Pittella: «È la vittoria dei sogni».Riapre la stazione centrale

Fasano, fatturato in tempo record, l'azienda manda i dipendenti in crociera

Droga, operazione dei carabinieri a Barletta: arresti

ospedale Vito Fazzi di Lecce

Polmone asportato senza aprire torace: super-intervento a Lecce

Trani, arrestati due magistrati per corruzione e falso ideologico

Via alle gomme da masticare sui marciapiedi: a Bari è arrivato «Ghibli»

Cloro sporco in Puglia, interdetti due funzionari di Aqp

Rome

Calenda launches pro-EU list

Gentiloni, Martina and Zingaretti say they're in

Rome, January 18 - Former industry minister Carlo Calenda, a heavyweight in the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD), on Friday launched a "manifesto for the constitution of a single list of pro-EU political and civic forces at the upcoming European elections". Another PD heavyweight, former premier Paolo Gentiloni, said he would join, calling it "the right path to stop national-populism". "Italy and Europe are stronger than those who want them to be weak," Calenda said. Also signing up were former PD caretaker leader Maurizio Martina, an ex-farm minister, and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, favourite to be next PD leader.

