Calenda launches pro-EU list

Rome, January 18 - Former industry minister Carlo Calenda, a heavyweight in the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD), on Friday launched a "manifesto for the constitution of a single list of pro-EU political and civic forces at the upcoming European elections". Another PD heavyweight, former premier Paolo Gentiloni, said he would join, calling it "the right path to stop national-populism". "Italy and Europe are stronger than those who want them to be weak," Calenda said. Also signing up were former PD caretaker leader Maurizio Martina, an ex-farm minister, and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, favourite to be next PD leader.