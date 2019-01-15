Battisti meets jail chaplain

Orsitano, January 15 - As well as having talks with the warden and a psychologist at Massama Prison near Oristano in Sardinia, former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti also met the jail's chaplain, Father Gabriele Cossu. He also received the first visit from his defence lawyer Tuesday, Milanese criminal lawyer Davide Steccanella. Battisti was arrested in Bolivia at the weekend after 37 years on the run and is set to serve life for four murders.