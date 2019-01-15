Basic income to 254,146 families with disabled members
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Trani, arrestati due magistrati: processi venduti per soldi, Rolex e diamanti.Imprenditore confessa: così pagai milioni
Gazzetta, altri 3 giorni di sciopero:
«I commissari non rispondono»
Fnsi: violati diritti dei giornalisti
Rome
15 Gennaio 2019
Rome, January 15 - Some 254,146 family units with members who are at least 67% disabled will be receiving a basic income as part of the latest draft measure of a major decree. The decree, which has been seen by ANSA, is expected to be voted on by the Cabinet on Thursday.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su