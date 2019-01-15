Martedì 15 Gennaio 2019 | 18:38

Rome
Basic income to 254,146 families with disabled members

Orsitano
Battisti meets jail chaplain

Rome

27 Italian militant fugitives still abroad

 
Rome

Rome
Milan mayor urges PD agreement, 'stop M5S name-calling'

Rome
House panel OK to propositive referendum

Rome
Juncker 'crocodile tears' don't move me - Di Maio

Messina
3 dead after car crash on Catania-Messina motorway

Rome
Nine dead of cold in Rome since Oct

Europe faces migrant collapse risk - Conte

Niamey
EU shd do more for Africa, boost trust funds - Conte

Trani, arrestati due magistrati per corruzione e falso ideologico

Carovigno, una 23enne invitata a C'è Posta per Te

Bari, ristruttura villa e trova 150mln di lire del padre. Bankitalia: «Troppo tardi per il cambio»

«Mi parlò di Gladio e servizi, voleva500 euro al giorno per le sue amanti»

Spagna, bimbo di due anni caduto in un pozzo

Quell'incontro tra il pm ambizioso e Lotti organizzato dal papà di Renzi

«Mi parlò di Gladio e servizi, voleva500 euro al giorno per le sue amanti»

Gazzetta, altri tre giorni di scioperoI giornalisti: silenzio dei commissariFnsi: non rispettati diritti giornalisti

Agguato a Triggiano, grave un 38enne: due colpi all'addome

"Sancataldese, chiudiamo questa parentesie prepariamo tranquillamente il match di Cittanova"

Rome

Calls for macroregions and fewer town councils

Rome, January 15 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Tuesday at an ANSA forum that he had not been asked to stand as Democratic Party (PD) premier candidate but urged the party to come to an agreement soon. "No one has ever proposed making me the PD prime minister candidate. I understand that I am a high profile person in the center-left. There are authoritative candidates in the primaries but I will not vote," he said. Sala noted that he had told others in the party that "we cannot wait until March 3 of March 17 to begin thinking about candidates for the EU elections. My appeal is for candidates to come to an agreement in order not to give our adversaries an advantage. He added that he had previously said to other politicians that "we will not continue to always call the Five Star Movement (M5S) 'scoundrels'. There are people who used to vote for us that are now with them." On the next elections, the Milan mayor said that "there is space for a left that knows how to interpret change. We do not engage in electoral calculations but we will build a proposal that begins with ideas and people. I can contribute but I am 60 years old. I want to see many more young people." Sala said that he had "promised to fulfill my commitment to Milan" but "we'll see whether I will run for a second term". He stressed that benefits being seen in the city were not only for the rich, since "employment is rising, there are now 200,000 university students and tourism has risen by 10%. Cafes, pizzerias, taxi drivers and trade are all benefiting." "Those calling for more autonomy are asking for more funds. Otherwise it is not nice to bring more skills and then decrease services. The real point is that the local administration system in Italy is excessively complicated. I will not say that it is wrong to have 8,000 town councils, but what can a mayor with 400 inhabitants tell his constituents?," Sala said. "The real revolution goes in the direction of macroregions and fewer town councils," he added.

