Juncker 'crocodile tears' don't move me - Di Maio

Rome, January 15 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's "crocodile tears" on what the EC chief called "hasty" EU austerity "do not move me". Di Maio said Juncker had started "feeling the earth move under his feet a few months before the European elections". He said "Juncker and all his acolytes devastated the lives of thousands of families with crazy cuts while they were squandering one billion euros a year on waste like the double parliament in Starsbourg, These are mistakes that must be paid for."