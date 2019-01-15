House panel OK to propositive referendum

Rome, January 15 - The Lower House's Constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday approved a mandate to the rapporteur for a bill on introducing a propositive referendum into the Italian political system. The bill will hit the House floor on Wednesday, sources said. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) lawmaker who is the rapporteur of a bill to introduce propositive referenda for proposals for new laws has expressed a positive opinion to an amendment that would set a 25% quorum on such votes, sources said last week. The move to introduce propositive referenda, rather than just votes to abolish laws or decide whether to ratify Constitutional changes, is part of the contract of government aimed at expanding the scope for the public to take part in the lawmaking process. The M5S had initially been against having a quorum in such referenda. "The institutions of direct democracy will be reinforced with this innovation," said Relations with Parliament Minister Riccardo Fraccaro.