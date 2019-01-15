27 Italian militant fugitives still abroad

Rome, January 15 - After Cesare Battisti's arrest there are officially 27 former leftist and rightist militant fugitives from Italian justice who have fled abroad to escape sentences, sources at the department of public safety said Tuesday. Of the, almost a dozen are in France and the rest scattered over Central and South American countries including Brazil, Nicaragua and Peru, as well as Japan and other European countries including the United Kingdom, the sources said. Battisti, who is set to serve life for four murders at the head of leftist guerrillas, was captured after 37 years on the run in Bolivia at the weekend and has already returned to Italy to serve his time.