Nine dead of cold in Rome since Oct

Rome
15 Gennaio 2019
Rome, January 15 - Nine homeless people have died in Rome since the end of October, official sources said Tuesday after the latest death of a rough sleeper in the Italian capital. Six have been Italians and one each from Romania, Tunisia and Poland. All have been men, some in their sixties.
