Europe faces migrant collapse risk - Conte

(ANSA) - Niamey, January 15 - There is a serious risk that Europe will collapse under the weight of the migrant issue, Premier Giuseppe Conte said on a visit to Niger Tuesday. "I have launched a cry of alarm: Europe risks collapsing under the weight of the unsolved problem of immigration," he said. "It's a serious thing, it's a risk that I see as very serious. Italy wants a stronger, more responsible, fairer Europe, with more solidarity. Months on we still can't see development, despite having affirmed new principles. If we continue like this, the risk of Europe collapsing becomes very concrete".