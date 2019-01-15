EU shd do more for Africa, boost trust funds - Conte

Niamey, January 15 - The European Union should do more for Africa and boost trust funds if it wants to stem migrant flows, Premier Giuseppe Conte said on a visit to Niger Tuesday. "We must tackle the causes of migratory flows at the root," he said. "We must invest more in the trust fund for Africa and in cooperation processes". "It's useless to think of combating the phenomenon only turning on the TV spotlights on emergency situations, but you have to act on the origin of the phenomenon," he said at a press conference with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou.