Milan mayor rejects disobedience to security decree

Rome, January 15 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe 'Beppe' Sala said Tuesday at an ANSA forum that he did not agree with the idea of disobedience for the government's heavily debated security decree. "Despite the friendship linking me to (Palermo Mayor) Leoluca Orlando, I do not support the idea of disobedience for a decree signed by the Italian president," he said. Orlando is one of several mayors who have rebelled against the decree, saying that it unfairly strips asylum seekers of rights. Several officials have said they will appeal to the Constitutional Court against the controversial measure, which critics says robs migrants of access to healthcare, social housing and other benefits. Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says the measure is only aimed at asylum seekers who break the law. Critics say this is not the case and that constitutionally guaranteed protections have been unfairly taken from the migrants. On the issue of drugs, Sala told ANSA mayor that "drugs cost very little now with microdoses going for 3-4 euros" and that he had spoken to Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Salvini about the matter.