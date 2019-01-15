Martedì 15 Gennaio 2019 | 20:09

Niamey
No govt 'catwalk' on Battisti arrest - Conte

Milan
No Battisti harshness but mistakes must be paid for

Niamey
Pleased Juncker admits mistakes - Conte

Brussels
Uncertainty calls into question EU - Draghi

Florence
Cop sentenced to over 4 yrs for raping US student

Turin
Soccer: Right to play in Jeddah says Chiellini

Brussels
Economy weaker than expected, stimulus needed - Draghi

Rome
Stalemate over Regeni says Pignatone

Rome
Basic income to 254,146 families with disabled members

Orsitano
Battisti meets jail chaplain

Rome

27 Italian militant fugitives still abroad

 
Trani, arrestati due magistrati per corruzione e falso ideologico

Carovigno, una 23enne invitata a C'è Posta per Te

Bari, ristruttura villa e trova 150mln di lire del padre. Bankitalia: «Troppo tardi per il cambio»

«Mi parlò di Gladio e servizi, voleva500 euro al giorno per le sue amanti»

Spagna, bimbo di due anni caduto in un pozzo

Quell'incontro tra il pm ambizioso e Lotti organizzato dal papà di Renzi

«Mi parlò di Gladio e servizi, voleva500 euro al giorno per le sue amanti»

Gazzetta, altri tre giorni di scioperoI giornalisti: silenzio dei commissariFnsi: non rispettati diritti giornalisti

Agguato a Triggiano, grave un 38enne: due colpi all'addome

"Sancataldese, chiudiamo questa parentesie prepariamo tranquillamente il match di Cittanova"

Rome

Milan mayor rejects disobedience to security decree

Rome, January 15 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe 'Beppe' Sala said Tuesday at an ANSA forum that he did not agree with the idea of disobedience for the government's heavily debated security decree. "Despite the friendship linking me to (Palermo Mayor) Leoluca Orlando, I do not support the idea of disobedience for a decree signed by the Italian president," he said. Orlando is one of several mayors who have rebelled against the decree, saying that it unfairly strips asylum seekers of rights. Several officials have said they will appeal to the Constitutional Court against the controversial measure, which critics says robs migrants of access to healthcare, social housing and other benefits. Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says the measure is only aimed at asylum seekers who break the law. Critics say this is not the case and that constitutionally guaranteed protections have been unfairly taken from the migrants. On the issue of drugs, Sala told ANSA mayor that "drugs cost very little now with microdoses going for 3-4 euros" and that he had spoken to Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Salvini about the matter.

