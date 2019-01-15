Martedì 15 Gennaio 2019 | 20:10

Ancona

'Forget Tuscany, visit Marche', Sunday Times says

British paper extols charms of lesser-known region

'Forget Tuscany, visit Marche', Sunday Times says

Ancona, January 14 - Forget Tuscany, visit Marche, according to the Sunday Times. "Avoid the crowds of Chiantishire and experience agritourism, the medieval city of Urbino and dining on the sand in Portonovo", reported Mia Aimaro Ogden in an article published Sunday. The report did not advise readers on a specific itinerary but described the region's highlights, saying it has long been neglected in favor of its more famous neighbors - Tuscany and Umbria. "Let's get the name straight: it's pronounced "lay-mar-kay" (Le Marche), but the British call it the Marches", said the report. "This eastern region has always existed on the sidelines, at one time the borderlands of the great Papal States and neglected today in favor of Tuscany and Umbria, its showier neighbors. Which is all the better for visitors". The Sunday Times said the relative obscurity of the region goes to the advantage of those who visit, who can discover its 110 miles of coast and the rocky Adriatic coastline, dotted with wild beaches, describing it as the most authentic part of Italy. "Hemmed in by mountains and sea, Le Marche is Italy at its rawest, and the hills of the interior are fertile ground for agritourism", according to the report. Natural beauties include the Park of the Sibillini mountains with its peaks, lakes and wildlife, which tourists should explore with an authorized guide, and Mount Conero, the newspaper noted. For those who dislike altitudes, the caves of Frasassi are a go-to place, it said. The ancient cities of Urbino and Recanati are fascinating and can offer in terms of art and architecture as much as many Tuscan towns but at a lower price and with no crowds, said the Sunday Times. The newspaper also cited as an unforgettable location Urbino, with its Palazzo Ducale and the Galleria Nazionale delle Marche, as well as the botanical garden. A 90-minute car drive south of Urbino and tourists can visit Recanati, the native city of the great Italian poet Giacomo Leopardi (1798-1837). Quotes from his poems are everywhere in town, his native home with his precious family library is a 20 minute walk from the Museo Villa Colloredo Mels with paintings by Renaissance master Lorenzo Lotto. And visitors will certainly not be starving in the Marche, the travel piece noted, listing a wide selection of agritourisms on the Sibillini mountains, taverns in Recanati and, among others, the top restaurants in Senigallia of Moreno Cedroni and Mario Uliassi, whose "Re del Mare" has been awarded three stars in the 2019 edition of the Michelin guide. photo: morning mist on the Monti Sibillini

