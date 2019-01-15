'Unacceptable' for homeless to die of cold - Caritas

Rome, January 15 - Catholic charity Caritas said Tuesday it was "unacceptable" for homeless people to die of the cold after the latest case in Rome. "It's a humiliation, it's unacceptable that there still can be situations like this in Rome," said Rome Caritas chief Father Benoni Ambarus. "When the council's cold weather plan came out, knowing very well the situation of the people who live on the streets, we tried to make an extra effort, laying out like a flash 150 more beds to say, we're making an extra effort, let's ask everyone for any extra efforts."