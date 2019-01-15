15-year-old dies of meningitis in Rome

No govt 'catwalk' on Battisti arrest - Conte
Rome
15 Gennaio 2019
Rome, January 15 - The Lazio regional health department said Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy died of meningitis on Monday in the pediatric intensive care department of Rome's Umberto I hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital earlier on Monday. The authority said preventative-care procedures have been activated for the dead boy's friends and family.
