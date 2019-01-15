'I'm ill, I've changed' says Battisti

Oristano, January 15 - Cesare Battisti expressed comments suggesting he was confused when talking to guards at Massama jail near the Sardinian city of Oristano, former Sardinian lawmaker Mauro Pili said he has learned from sources on Tuesday. The former leftwing terrorist has spent his first night at the high-security jail, after he was brought back to Italy on Monday, ending his 37-year run as a fugitive from Italian justice. "Can you tell me what part of the world I'm in?," Battisti said, according to Pili. "It's all over. I'm 64. I'm ill. I have changed". Battisti had a medical, a meeting with a therapist and an encounter with his lawyer at the prison, ANSA sources said. He was arrested in Bolivia at the weekend and has finally started serving a life sentence for four murders committed in Italy's 'years of lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 1980s. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said will be held in solitary confinement for six months. Prosecutors said Battisti will serve the whole term and will not be eligible for time off his sentence for good behaviour or any other forms of leniency or benefits. Battisti, a former member of the Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC), had recently fled from Brazil, where he had lived openly for many years and and been granted asylum, anticipating an order for his arrest by a Brazilian judge. New Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had promised to have Battisti extradited.