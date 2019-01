Three 'anti-Camorra' businessmen nabbed on Mob charges

Caserta, January 15 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested three businessmen who had set up an anti-Camorra foundation on suspicion of instead helping the Naples mafia. Armando Diana and his nephews Antonio and Nicola Diana, all from Casapenna near Caserta, were arrested on charges of external mafia association. Antonio and Nicola Diana are the son of an innocent man killed by the Naples Mob 30 years ago, Mario Diana.