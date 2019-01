Democracy is people not buildings Di Maio tells France

Rome, January 15 - Democracy is people and not buildings, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said in responding to French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau's criticism of his proposal to abolish the European Parliament's Strasbourg seat Tuesday. "Democracy is made up of people who participate, Italian citizens, French citizens, all European citizens want more decision-making power, more democracy, more direct democracy," said the industry and labour minister, who is head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "You can't solve these problems with a billion-euro building". Loiseau described Di Maio's demolition proposal as "a declaration of war on European democracy".