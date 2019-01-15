Martedì 15 Gennaio 2019 | 18:50

Rome

Homeless man freezes to death in Rome

Latest in a series of recent cases

Homeless man freezes to death in Rome

Rome, January 15 - The body of a homeless man who is thought to have frozen to death was found in Rome's Parco della Resistenza park on Tuesday. It is the latest in a string of cases of homeless people perishing due to exposure to the cold. On Monday another homeless person was found dead in an area of green space in the capital after spending the night in the cold. A few days ago a man burned to death after starting a fire in a bid to keep warm in a shack on the Tiber. Another man was also found dead on the banks of the river recently. "It is urgent to find solutions," said Debora Diodati of the Rome section of the Red Cross. "Given the lack of structural solutions, this full-blown emergency needs to be addressed".

