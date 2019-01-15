More than 50 probed over 'toxic blazes' in Lazio

Basic income to 254,146 families with disabled members
15 Gennaio 2019
Rome, January 15 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday seized 25 lorries in an operation linked to a probe into the illegal burning of waste in Lazio, the region around Rome, in which 57 people are under investigation, sources said. The officers executed jail warrants for six of the suspects, while nine people were put under house arrest, the sources said.
