'Aspiring terrorist' among 14 held in trafficking bust

Palermo, January 15 - A Tunisian man suspected of being close to attempting a terrorist attack on a Carabinieri police barracks was among 14 people held on Tuesday in a bust by finance police targeting a human trafficking ring, sources said. The suspect, Fadhel Moncer, is thought to have been the leader of the gang that transported migrants from Tunisia to Sicily via high-speed dinghies. He allegedly wanted to bomb a barracks and the only thing that stopped him from carrying out the plan was Tuesday's operation, investigators believe. Moncer was arrested in 2012 in relation to alleged arms and drugs trafficking between France and Italy. Both Italians and foreign national were detained in the operation.