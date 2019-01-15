Ryder 2020: Harrington has great experience - Edo Molinari

Rome, January 15 - Padraig Harrington is a "world-class golf player", said Italian golfer Edoardo Molinari of the 2020 European Ryder Cup captain. "He has won a lot and boasts great experience in the Ryder Cup", said Molinari of the new captain of Team Europe at the next Ryder Cup scheduled on September 25-27, 2020 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, in the United States. Edoardo 'Dodo' Molinari, the older brother of Francesco, represented European Tour players in the committee that chose the 47-year-old Irishman. Also in the committee with Molinari were the last three Ryder Cup captains - Paul MacGinley, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn - as well as Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the top European circuit.