Battisti spends first night in Italian jail

Rome, January 15 - Former leftwing terrorist Cesare Battisti has spent his first night at a high-security jail near Oristano, in Sardinia, after he was brought back to Italy on Monday, ending his 37-year run as a fugitive from Italian justice. The 64-year-old was arrested in Bolivia at the weekend and has finally started serving a life sentence for four murders committed in Italy's 'years of lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 1980s. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said will be held in solitary confinement for six months. Prosecutors said Battisti will serve the whole term and will not be eligible for time off his sentence for good behaviour or any other forms of leniency or benefits. Battisti, a former member of the Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC), had recently fled from Brazil, where he had lived openly for many years and and been granted asylum, anticipating an order for his arrest by a Brazilian judge. New Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had promised to have Battisti extradited.