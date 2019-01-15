4.6-magnitude quake rocks Romagna

Rome, January 15 - A 4.6-magnitude earthquake spooked many people on coastal areas of the Emilia-Romagna region shortly after midnight. The epicentre of the quake was 11km east of Ravenna at a depth of 25km and a 3-magnitude aftershock took place around 30 minutes later. Many people took to the streets and some opted to stay outside all night, although here have only been reports of minor damage. The local authorities closed schools in Ravenna on Tuesday as a precautionary measure so that the structures can be checked.