Owed it to victims to capture Battisti - Conte

Rome, January 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday hailed the capture and return to Italy of former leftwing terrorist Cesare Battisti. "It's a great result that was due, not just in abstract terms so that justice is done, but also because we owed it to the families of the victims," Conte told a press conference. The president emphasised the "great team work" involved at government level and "with the intelligence services, police forces and Interpol".