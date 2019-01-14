Salvini thanks Bolsonaro after Battisti return

Rome, January 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday to thank him for supporting the capture and return to Italy of former leftwing terrorist Cesare Battisti. "I reiterated our enormous thanks in the name of 60 million Italians for having made it possible to close the Battisti case in a positive way," Salvini said. "We made a commitment to meet soon in Brazil or in Italy to reinforce relations between our peoples and our governments and strengthen our personal friendship". Interior ministry officials said the call was "long, cordial and constructive".