Security: Govt agrees to some requests from mayors - ANCI

Rome
14 Gennaio 2019
Rome, January 14 - Antonio Decaro, the president of Italian local authorities association ANCI, said after a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday that the government had agreed to some requests from town and city mayors over the application of the new security-and-migration law. "The government will prepare explanatory circular letters on the regulations criticised by the mayors," Decaro said. "We asked for interpretations and now there will be dialogue of a technical nature". Some leftwing mayors have said they will not apply Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's decree because it allegedly strips asylum seekers of basic protection.
