S&P sees Italian growth of 0.7% in 2019

Milan, January 14 - Standard and Poor's Chief EMEA Economist Sylvain Broyer said Monday that the rating agency expects Italy's GDP to rise by 0.7% this year, adding that Italian government forecasts of higher growth rates "are optimistic". "We see slower growth of 0.7% for Italy in 2019, with consumer spending stable but lower prospects, above all with regards to other European countries, as regards investments," Broyer. He added that the forecasts for 2020 was a GDP rise of 0.9%.