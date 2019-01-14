Wards may be closed at Naples hospital hit by ants

Naples, January 14 - A health authority official said Monday that whole departments at a Naples hospital hit by repeated episodes of ant invasions could be closed. The situation at the San Giovanni Bosco hospital "is no longer tolerable" said Mario Forlenza, the director general of the ASL Napoli 1 health authority. He added that he could not rule out the "hypothesis of the need to reduce hospital activities with the partial or total closure of whole departments, with the transfer of patients to other facilities, to make a total, final disinfestation possible". Insects were recently found on patients at the hospital, including on one intubated woman who later died in another city hospital.