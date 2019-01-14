Doctors trying to save leg of Italian hurt in Paris blast

Paris, January 14 - Angela Grignano, a 24-year-old Sicilian native who was hurt in the explosion near the Paris Opera House that claimed four lives at the weekend, has had two operations as doctors seek to save the woman's left leg. Grignano was moved to a hospital specialised in vascular surgery and, in the second operation, surgeons sought to restore to blood flow to the badly injured leg and avoid the need for it to be amputated. Grignano, who had attended a dance school in her hometown Trapani for around 10 years, had found a job in Paris at a hotel but was hoping to break into the world of the arts and entertainment, sources said. "The operation went well, the doctors are optimistic," the woman's brother said.