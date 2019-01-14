Constructive meeting with Conte says Avramopoulos

Brussels, January 14 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said that he had positive meetings on the management of asylum seekers with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Rome on Monday. "Constructive meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome today," Avramopoulos said in a tweet. "Working together towards European solutions to better manage #migrationEU. Europe stands by Italy to address this challenge together". Avramopoulos was also upbeat about his encounter with Deputy Premier and League leader Salvini, who has spearheaded the government's tough stance of refusing to allow NGO-run migrant rescue ships access to Italian ports. "Meeting with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Rome today," the Commissioner said in another tweet. "We share the same #migrationEU priorities: further protecting external borders, cooperating with third countries to stem irregular migration and increasing returns, but also setting up a European solidarity mechanism".