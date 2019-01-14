Justice minister hails 'historic result' on Battisti

Rome, January 14 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede on Monday hailed the return of former leftwing terrorist Cesare Battisti to Italy after 38 years. "I like to say this is s result for the whole country, a historic result," Bonafede said at Rome's Ciampino shortly after Battisti landed there. "When the Italian institutions are united, nothing can stop us. Today Italy has its head held high. We are talking about a multiple killer who sullied himself with very serious crimes and offended the country with his escape. Justice will be done when he enters prison and serves his life sentence".