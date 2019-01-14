Battisti's return is just for starters - Salvini

Pleased Juncker admits mistakes - Conte
Rome
14 Gennaio 2019
Rome, January 14 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told Corriere TV after former leftwing terrorist Cesare Battisti was brought back to Italy on Monday that "I hope I never meet him up close". He added that the return of the fugitive was "a starting point not a final destination". "I am certain that our police forces, together with the intelligence agencies, can ensure that dozens of other cowardly criminals and killers who are enjoying life around the world will end up in jail," he said.
