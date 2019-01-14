Ex leftwing terrorist Battisti back in Italy

No govt 'catwalk' on Battisti arrest - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Trani, arrestati due magistrati: processi venduti per soldi, Rolex e diamanti.Imprenditore confessa: così pagai milioni
Gazzetta, altri 3 giorni di sciopero:
«I commissari non rispondono»
Fnsi: violati diritti dei giornalisti
Rome
14 Gennaio 2019
Rome, January 14 - The Italian government's Falcon 900 aircraft carrying former leftwing terrorist Cesare Battisti landed at Rome Ciampino airport on Monday. Battisti was arrested in Bolivia at the weekend after 38-years as a fugitive of Italian justice. He is set to serve a life sentence for four murders committed in Italy's 'years of lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 1980s.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su