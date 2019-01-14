Martedì 15 Gennaio 2019 | 19:32

Niamey
No govt 'catwalk' on Battisti arrest - Conte

Milan
No Battisti harshness but mistakes must be paid for

Niamey
Pleased Juncker admits mistakes - Conte

Brussels
Uncertainty calls into question EU - Draghi

Florence
Cop sentenced to over 4 yrs for raping US student

Turin
Soccer: Right to play in Jeddah says Chiellini

Brussels
Economy weaker than expected, stimulus needed - Draghi

Rome
Stalemate over Regeni says Pignatone

Rome
Basic income to 254,146 families with disabled members

Orsitano
Battisti meets jail chaplain

Rome

27 Italian militant fugitives still abroad

 
Trani, arrestati due magistrati per corruzione e falso ideologico

Carovigno, una 23enne invitata a C'è Posta per Te

Bari, ristruttura villa e trova 150mln di lire del padre. Bankitalia: «Troppo tardi per il cambio»

«Mi parlò di Gladio e servizi, voleva500 euro al giorno per le sue amanti»

Spagna, bimbo di due anni caduto in un pozzo

Quell'incontro tra il pm ambizioso e Lotti organizzato dal papà di Renzi

«Mi parlò di Gladio e servizi, voleva500 euro al giorno per le sue amanti»

Gazzetta, altri tre giorni di scioperoI giornalisti: silenzio dei commissariFnsi: non rispettati diritti giornalisti

Agguato a Triggiano, grave un 38enne: due colpi all'addome

"Sancataldese, chiudiamo questa parentesie prepariamo tranquillamente il match di Cittanova"

Rome

Ex leftwing terrorist Battisti back in Italy

End to 38 years as fugitive of Italian justice

Ex leftwing terrorist Battisti back in Italy

Rome, January 14 - The Italian government's Falcon 900 aircraft carrying former leftwing terrorist Cesare Battisti landed at Rome Ciampino airport on Monday. Battisti was arrested in Bolivia at the weekend after 38-years as a fugitive of Italian justice. He is set to serve a life sentence for four murders committed in Italy's 'years of lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 1980s.

