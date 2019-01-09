Rome police investigating anti-Semitic flyers

Rome, January 9 - Police in Rome are investigating anti-Semitic pamphlets distributed in the northern part of the capital. "Lazio Napoli Israel, same colors, same flags", reads the flyer, referring to the two A league soccer clubs. One year ago, a sticker with Anna Frank wearing the jersey of Serie A club AS Roma was found in the capital. Investigators believe the anti-Semitic leaflets could be in "response" to the stickers.