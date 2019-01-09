Mercoledì 09 Gennaio 2019 | 21:52

Rome
Rome police investigating anti-Semitic flyers

Brescia
Women inmates hurt guard

Rome
Baglioni says stopping '40-50 migrants a farce'

Massa

Massa

Pescara
Rigopiano victim's father fined for trespassing on area

Benevento
Charred body found after flat fire

Pescara
Man, 22, dies after New Year's Eve balcony fall

Florence
Gold shop robbery in Florence

Rome
Raffaele, Bisio to host Sanremo Music Festival

Bologna
Man shoots dead ill wife, kills self in Bologna

Bari, cloro «sporco» ad Aqp: due arresti.In manette imprenditore, 13 indagati

Checco Zalone bloccato a Roccaraso per la neve, il siparietto col sindaco è virale

Grottaglie, tragedia sfiorata nello stabilimento Leonardo: nessun ferito

Brindisi, il Papa telefona a famiglia che ha perso due figli: «vi aspetto a Roma»

Bari, l'annnuncio di Di Rella: «centrodestra unito per mandare a casa Decaro»

Aeroporti di Puglia, 2018 da record: 7,5 mln di passeggeri

Bari, trovato cadavere di donna in auto: scattano le indagini

Sanremo 2019, Baglioni "corteggia" Zalone superospite

Mise annuncia lo stop alle trivelle nello Ionio

FNSI e Assostampa si schierano con Fabiana Pacella dopo l'ennesima querela temeraria da Bcc Terra d'Otranto

Rome

Slamming Israel and soccer clubs Lazio, Napoli

Rome, January 9 - Police in Rome are investigating anti-Semitic pamphlets distributed in the northern part of the capital. "Lazio Napoli Israel, same colors, same flags", reads the flyer, referring to the two A league soccer clubs. One year ago, a sticker with Anna Frank wearing the jersey of Serie A club AS Roma was found in the capital. Investigators believe the anti-Semitic leaflets could be in "response" to the stickers.

