Probe opened on fan attack against Carabiniere

Rome, December 17 - Rome prosecutors will seize a video of the attack on a Carabiniere policeman in the night between Thursday and Friday in Rome's Trastevere area as part of a probe to identify the attackers, investigators said Monday. The Carabinieri officer was allegedly attacked by a group of Lazio 'ultras' hooligans after a match in the Italian capital between the Roman team and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The officer was reportedly hit with a bottle and other objects after he defended a group of German fans. At one stage he took out his gun, but did not fire it.