Rome
'High terror alert after Strasbourg' - ministry

Rome
Salvini demands EC treat France and Italy the same

Rome
'Ecotax' to apply only to SUVs, luxury cars

Rome
Probe opened on fan attack against Carabiniere

Genoa
Prosecutor OKs dismantling of part of Genoa bridge

Rome
Budget contains dreams to change Italy - Di Maio

Palermo
Judge orders jail for wife, sons of murdered man

Rome
Milan tops Italian life-quality ranking for first time

Bari
Arrested Somali 'wanted to attack St Peter's at Xmas'

Rome
Two-thirds of 18-34-yr-olds live with parents

Cosenza
Calabria governor Oliverio in abuse-of-office probe

Rotonda - Bari: la diretta della partita

Emiliano convoca i commissari giudiziari della Gazzetta: a rischio 130 anni di storia e posti di lavoro

Putignano, fuoristrada investe pedone: 74enne muore sul colpo

I giornalisti della Gazzetta scrivono a Mattarella: tuteli l'informazione e 130 anni di storia

Bari, villaggio di Babbo Natale inaugura domani, Minnie e Topolino sono già arrivati

Il pranzo della solidarietà: a Bari i poliziotti servono i senzatetto

I giornalisti della Gazzetta scrivono a Mattarella: tuteli l'informazione e 130 anni di storia

Terrorismo, gip convalida fermo 20enne somalo a Bari

Basta un paio di Baffi: il 2 gennaio su Rai 1 il film girato a Bari

Controlli negli agriturismi della Murgia: sequestrati 500kg di prodotti, chiusa struttura ad Andria

Rome

Probe opened on fan attack against Carabiniere

Investigators to examine video, Lazio ultras reportedly to blame

Rome, December 17 - Rome prosecutors will seize a video of the attack on a Carabiniere policeman in the night between Thursday and Friday in Rome's Trastevere area as part of a probe to identify the attackers, investigators said Monday. The Carabinieri officer was allegedly attacked by a group of Lazio 'ultras' hooligans after a match in the Italian capital between the Roman team and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The officer was reportedly hit with a bottle and other objects after he defended a group of German fans. At one stage he took out his gun, but did not fire it.

