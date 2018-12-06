Minniti pulls out of PD primaries

Rome, December 6 - Former interior minister Marco Minniti announced in an interview published in Thursday's edition of La Repubblica that he was pulling out of the leadership primaries of the opposition centre-left Democratic Party. Minniti said he was pulling out "to save the party". The PD is still reeling after suffering its worst-ever showing in March's general election. The other main candidates for the March 3 primaries are Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti and former agriculture minister Maurizio Martina, who was caretaker PD leader after the election debacle. "When I said I was willing to run, the decision was based on two aims - to unite our party as much as possible and reinforce it in order to build an alternative to the national populist government," Minniti said. He added that he hoped a "strong leader" emerges from the primary. There has been speculation that ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi could break away to form a new party. "Don't ask me to follow the divisions of the PD," Renzi said Thursday. "I won't be the little puppet master of the party congress".