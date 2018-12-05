Mercoledì 05 Dicembre 2018 | 21:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Regeni's parents vow not to give up seeking son's murderers

Regeni's parents vow not to give up seeking son's murderers

 
Rome
3 drug pushers nabbed in Arezzo parks - Salvini

3 drug pushers nabbed in Arezzo parks - Salvini

 
Naples
Man nabbed for killing street sweeper during car race

Man nabbed for killing street sweeper during car race

 
Milan
Pirelli's the Cal, women's dreams, ambitions in 2019

Pirelli's the Cal, women's dreams, ambitions in 2019

 
Rome
Italian woman's call from Grenfell Tower fire part of probe

Italian woman's call from Grenfell Tower fire part of probe

 
Rome
CDP to play key role in Italian economic recovery - Tria

CDP to play key role in Italian economic recovery - Tria

 
Turin
New TAV schedule not to lose funds - Italy and France

New TAV schedule not to lose funds - Italy and France

 
Rieti
Two dead in petrol-station explosion

Two dead in petrol-station explosion

 
Rieti
Two dead in petrol-station explosion

Two dead in petrol-station explosion

 
Rome
Spread falls to 278, first time since start Oct

Spread falls to 278, first time since start Oct

 
Milan
Fitch cuts Italy 2018 GDP to 1%, 2019 to 1.1%

Fitch cuts Italy 2018 GDP to 1%, 2019 to 1.1%

 
Bari, il linguaggio sgrammaticato del consigliere comunale: «Lei legge quello che li compete…»

Bari, la grammatica e il consigliere comunale: «Lei legge quello che li compete…»

Attimi di panico al GrandApulia: il video della rapina nel centro commerciale

Attimi di panico al GrandApulia: il video della rapina nel centro commerciale

"Vi spiego come abbiamo realizzatola magica coreografia della Nord"

"Vi spiego come abbiamo realizzato
la magica coreografia della Nord"

Bari, Gdf in studi legali per frode in agricoltura: inchiesta partita da denuncia Emiliano

Agricoltura, truffa sui contenziosi alla Regione: 7 indagati, anche avvocati Inchiesta nata da Emiliano

Lenta, ricca di storia e che «non vuole turisti»: il New York Times racconta Matera e la Basilicata

Matera, il sindaco al New York Times: «Non vogliamo turisti»

Via Sparano a Bari, si «scopre»: il cantiere è ormai chiuso

Via Sparano a Bari, si «scopre»: il cantiere è ormai chiuso

Matera, il presepe di Franco Artese per il Presidente Mattarella

Matera, il presepe di Franco Artese per il Presidente Mattarella

Brindisi, falsificava certificazioni ticket : arrestato dipendente Asl

Brindisi, falsificava certificazioni ticket : arrestato dipendente Asl

Mafia: fermati 14 pregiudicati a Bari, pianificavano agguati ai rivali

Mafia: fermati 14 pregiudicati a Bari, pianificavano agguati ai rivali

Attimi di panico al GrandApulia: il video della rapina nel centro commerciale

Attimi di panico al GrandApulia: il video della rapina nel centro commerciale

Rome

Regeni's parents vow not to give up seeking son's murderers

'Five under investigation, this happened because we stuck to it'

Regeni's parents vow not to give up seeking son's murderers

Rome, December 5 - Claudio and Paola Regeni, the parents of the Italian researcher Giulio Regeni, have vowed not to give up until they find out the truth about who tortured and killed their son. "In Egypt they should know that we will not give up, not even in the future," they said during a press conference on Wednesday called by the Italian national press body in Rome. They stressed that "we are in an important phase. We will not give up. The fact that five people have been put under investigation is a large step forward and this came because we stuck to it. We will continue our battle until we find out the truth." Rome prosecutors have put five Egyptian officials under investigation in relation to the death of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni in Egypt in 2016, sources said on Tuesday. The officials are members of a secret services department and of an investigative police unit in Cairo, the sources said. They are probed for alleged involvement in kidnapping, according to the sources. They were named as General Sabir Tareq, colonels Usham Helmy and Ather Kamal, and major Magdi Sharif, as well as agent Mahmoud Najem. Regeni's parents thanked all those who have stood by them over the past 34 months, including many on social media. "We are a team," they said. Regeni, 28, disappeared in Cairo on January 25, 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that felled former strongman Hosni Mubarak, and his mutilated body was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3. His parents said they could only recognise him "from the tip of his nose". Egypt has put out several explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff turned ugly and a kidnapping for ransom in which the alleged gang, criminals but presumably innocent of the Regeni murder, were wiped out. Regeni, from the northern Friuli region, was researching Egyptian street sellers' unions for Cambridge University, a politically sensitive issue.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati