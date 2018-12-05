Regeni's parents vow not to give up seeking son's murderers

Rome, December 5 - Claudio and Paola Regeni, the parents of the Italian researcher Giulio Regeni, have vowed not to give up until they find out the truth about who tortured and killed their son. "In Egypt they should know that we will not give up, not even in the future," they said during a press conference on Wednesday called by the Italian national press body in Rome. They stressed that "we are in an important phase. We will not give up. The fact that five people have been put under investigation is a large step forward and this came because we stuck to it. We will continue our battle until we find out the truth." Rome prosecutors have put five Egyptian officials under investigation in relation to the death of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni in Egypt in 2016, sources said on Tuesday. The officials are members of a secret services department and of an investigative police unit in Cairo, the sources said. They are probed for alleged involvement in kidnapping, according to the sources. They were named as General Sabir Tareq, colonels Usham Helmy and Ather Kamal, and major Magdi Sharif, as well as agent Mahmoud Najem. Regeni's parents thanked all those who have stood by them over the past 34 months, including many on social media. "We are a team," they said. Regeni, 28, disappeared in Cairo on January 25, 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that felled former strongman Hosni Mubarak, and his mutilated body was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3. His parents said they could only recognise him "from the tip of his nose". Egypt has put out several explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff turned ugly and a kidnapping for ransom in which the alleged gang, criminals but presumably innocent of the Regeni murder, were wiped out. Regeni, from the northern Friuli region, was researching Egyptian street sellers' unions for Cambridge University, a politically sensitive issue.