Rome prosecutors probing 5 Egyptian officials over Regeni

Rome, December 4 - Rome prosecutors have put five Egyptian officials under investigation in relation to the death of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni in Egypt in 2016, sources said on Tuesday. The officials are members of a secret services department and of an investigative police unit in Cairo, the sources said. They are probed for alleged involvement in kidnapping, according to the sources. Regeni, 28, disappeared in Cairo on January 25, 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that felled former strongman Hosni Mubarak, and his mutilated body was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3. His parents said they could only recognise him "from the tip of his nose". Regeni, from the northern Friuli region, was researching Egyptian street sellers' unions for Cambridge University, a politically sensitive issue. The head of the Cairo street sellers' union said he flagged up Regeni to the security services.