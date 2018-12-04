Martedì 04 Dicembre 2018 | 14:42

Trieste
19 hurt as migrant van swerves during police chase

 
Ancona
Lysippos statue is Italy's says top court

 
Milan
ANSA tells year through 400 photos presented in Milan

 
Brussels
Time for political decisions on budget - Tria

 
Rome
We want names of Regeni culprits - Salvini

 
Rome
Govt sacks health council board members

 
Rome
Salvini tells Confindustria to 'let us work'

 
Rome
Rome prosecutors probing 5 Egyptian officials over Regeni

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli trim Juve's lead back to 8 pts

 
Brussels
Moscovici welcomes Italian 'willingness to listen'

 
Rome
Uber taxi available in Italy through app

 
Corato, bomba distrugge auto di un carabiniere, nessun ferito

Toghe in politica, Emiliano "lascia" il Pd : «Sono un magistrato»

Ryanair, volo Dusseldorf-Bari dirottato a Colonia per problemi in cabina

Laura Pausini e Biagio Antonacci: il tour negli stadi 2019 parte da Bari

Lenta, ricca di storia e che «non vuole turisti»: il New York Times racconta Matera e la Basilicata

Toghe in politica, Emiliano "lascia" il Pd : «Sono un magistrato»

Bari, il linguaggio sgrammaticato del consigliere comunale: «Lei legge quello che li compete…»

Lenta, ricca di storia e che «non vuole turisti»: il New York Times racconta Matera e la Basilicata

Maltempo, da domani prevista allerta gialla su tutta la Puglia

MasterChef All Stars: tra i migliori delle 8 edizioni c'è anche il barese Almo

Rome

Italian researcher tortured, murdered in Egypt in 2016

Rome prosecutors probing 5 Egyptian officials over Regeni

Rome, December 4 - Rome prosecutors have put five Egyptian officials under investigation in relation to the death of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni in Egypt in 2016, sources said on Tuesday. The officials are members of a secret services department and of an investigative police unit in Cairo, the sources said. They are probed for alleged involvement in kidnapping, according to the sources. Regeni, 28, disappeared in Cairo on January 25, 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that felled former strongman Hosni Mubarak, and his mutilated body was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3. His parents said they could only recognise him "from the tip of his nose". Regeni, from the northern Friuli region, was researching Egyptian street sellers' unions for Cambridge University, a politically sensitive issue. The head of the Cairo street sellers' union said he flagged up Regeni to the security services.

