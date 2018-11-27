Bernardo Bertolucci lies in State at Campidoglio

Rome, November 27 - Great director Bernardo Bertolucci, who died Monday aged 77, lay in State at the Campidoglio in Rome on Tuesday. Great cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, who worked on many of Bertolucci's masterpieces, was among the first to pay his respects. Next to the open coffin, with wreaths from Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, friends and family stood by. "We are all poorer without him," said actress Stefania Sandrelli. Zingaretti told reporters that the regional government would respond to requests from school heads and distribute Bertolucci's politically tinged masterpiece '1900' in schools across Lazio.