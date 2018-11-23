Venerdì 23 Novembre 2018 | 16:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Budget clash with EU will keep spread high - Moody's

Budget clash with EU will keep spread high - Moody's

 
Bologna
Bologna judge orders seizure of Goering paintings

Bologna judge orders seizure of Goering paintings

 
Rome
Foreign capital retreating from bonds like in 2012-BoI

Foreign capital retreating from bonds like in 2012-BoI

 
Rome
Russia sanctions 'an anomaly' - Lavrov in Rome

Russia sanctions 'an anomaly' - Lavrov in Rome

 
Milan
4 14-yr-olds nabbed for torturing 15-yr-old

4 14-yr-olds nabbed for torturing 15-yr-old

 
Rome
Insurers move for Genoa bridge evacuees

Insurers move for Genoa bridge evacuees

 
Rome
Savona denies quit rumours

Savona denies quit rumours

 
Rome
M5S withdraws security-decree amendments

M5S withdraws security-decree amendments

 
Rome
5-6 mn basic income cards being printed - Di Maio

5-6 mn basic income cards being printed - Di Maio

 
Rome
Information a good protected by Constitution-Mattarella

Information a good protected by Constitution-Mattarella

 
Cagliari
Different from M5S in saying Yes - Salvini

Different from M5S in saying Yes - Salvini

 
Bari, sparatoria al rione Japigia: in fin di vita un 49enne

Bari, sparatoria al rione Japigia: il nipote del boss Capriati è morto FOTO

Monopoli, ristoratore non ce fa ad andare avanti: tenta di uccidersi a coltellate

Monopoli, ristoratore non ce fa ad andare avanti: tenta di uccidersi a coltellate

Quattro spari e l'auto perforata: l'agguato a Domenico Capriati

Quattro spari e l'auto perforata: l'agguato a Domenico Capriati

Soldi della società per cene e hotel di lusso, indagato amministratore Sanitaservice Foggia

Cene di lusso con soldi pubblici, indagato ex amministratore Sanitaservice

Bari, moto contro auto: muore centauro 24enne, donna al volante arrestata

Bari, moto contro auto: muore arbitro 24enne, arrestata conducente

Monopoli, ristoratore non ce fa ad andare avanti: tenta di uccidersi a coltellate

Monopoli, ristoratore non ce fa ad andare avanti: tenta di uccidersi a coltellate

Puglia, la crisi delle nascita, meno 21%: «Un figlio costa quanto una Ferrari»

Puglia, la crisi delle nascite, meno 21%: «Un figlio costa quanto una Ferrari»

Guerra sul voto in Basilicata, M5S va al Tar: «Voto a gennaio»

Guerra sul voto in Basilicata, M5S va al Tar: «Voto a gennaio»

Polignano, l'idea dei tornelli bocciata dal Fai e da Italia Nostra

Polignano, l'idea dei tornelli bocciata dal Fai e da Italia Nostra

Tumori, 21 morti nello stesso palazzo. Procura Bari: «Per roghi ex discarica via Caldarola»

Tumori, 21 morti nello stesso palazzo Procura Bari: «Per roghi ex discarica»

Cagliari

Different from M5S in saying Yes - Salvini

But proud to run this country with them

Different from M5S in saying Yes - Salvini

Cagliari, November 23 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that "the subject of infrastructure differentiates us from our allies in the (5-Star Movement) M5S with whom I am in any case proud to have administrated this country for five months". He said on a visit to Sardinia that "Italy and Sardinia need Yeses and to go forward and not to go backwards". The League disagrees with the M5S on major infrastructure like the high-speed rail (TAV) line between Lyon and Turin, which the government has frozen pending a cost/benefit analysis. Previously the M5S was against both the TransAdriatic Pipeline and the clean-up and continuation of the polluting ILVA steel plant, both in Puglia, but had to allow them to go ahead, with the League insisting they must go on.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati