Different from M5S in saying Yes - Salvini

Cagliari, November 23 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that "the subject of infrastructure differentiates us from our allies in the (5-Star Movement) M5S with whom I am in any case proud to have administrated this country for five months". He said on a visit to Sardinia that "Italy and Sardinia need Yeses and to go forward and not to go backwards". The League disagrees with the M5S on major infrastructure like the high-speed rail (TAV) line between Lyon and Turin, which the government has frozen pending a cost/benefit analysis. Previously the M5S was against both the TransAdriatic Pipeline and the clean-up and continuation of the polluting ILVA steel plant, both in Puglia, but had to allow them to go ahead, with the League insisting they must go on.