Vatican Xmas tree put up in St Peter's Square

Vatican City, November 22 - The Vatican's Christmas Tree went up in St Peter's Square on Thursday. The 23-metre-high red fir tree, donated by the Friuli region, was installed next to the obelisk and will soon be decorated, the Vatican said. The other key part of the Vatican's Xmas scenography, the presepe, is also about to be built. Work has started to carve the Nativity scene out of sand from the beach of Jesolo near Venice.