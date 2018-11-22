Giovedì 22 Novembre 2018 | 16:11

Rome
Extraordinary intervention on savings not needed - Tria

Vatican City
We are brothers, work together for peace pope tells Jews

Rome
No 'obtuse closure' on economic migrants - Moavero

Rome
We aren't carpet sellers Salvini tells Moscovici

Rome
Probe into hacker attack on judicial offices

Paris
No negotiations with carpet sellers - Moscovici

Rome
No Italy-France rivalry on Libya - French envoy

Genoa
We'll decide in 10 days on Genoa projects - Bucci

Rome
Rome marks Maritozzo Day to fete home-grown pastry

Trust fake news on vaccines, or save kids - EU

Rome
Respect TAV accords says French envoy

Bari, moto contro auto: muore centauro 24enne, donna al volante arrestata

Bari, sparatoria al rione Japigia: in fin di vita un 49enne

Tromba d'aria nel Salento, ecco l'enorme tornado che si avvicina

Bari, sesso con minori: chieste condanne per un insegnante e un pasticcere

Trasporti, in Puglia arriva il nuovo Frecciarossa che collega Lecce a Milano e Torino

Bari, sparatoria al rione Japigia: in fin di vita un 49enne

L'insostenibile lentezza dei treni tra Bari e Roma

Soldi della società per cene e hotel di lusso, indagato amministratore Sanitaservice Foggia

Per Alessandro Leogrande, un anno dopo

Magistrati in politica, il 6 dicembre Emiliano «processato» da un grillino

Vatican City

Vatican Xmas tree put up in St Peter's Square

Work on sand presepe also starts

Vatican City, November 22 - The Vatican's Christmas Tree went up in St Peter's Square on Thursday. The 23-metre-high red fir tree, donated by the Friuli region, was installed next to the obelisk and will soon be decorated, the Vatican said. The other key part of the Vatican's Xmas scenography, the presepe, is also about to be built. Work has started to carve the Nativity scene out of sand from the beach of Jesolo near Venice.

