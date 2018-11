Bad weather alert in seven regions

Rome, November 19 - Italy's civil protection on Monday issued a bad weather 'orange-level' alert as violent storms, strong winds and snow have been forecast across seven regions. Storms were forecast along the Tyrrhenian coast with strong winds expected in Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto. Snow is expected in northern regions including Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna. Heavy rainfall and storms have also been forecast on Tuesday in Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Puglia in the south. The orange-level alert has been extended to the Lazio region, part of Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata and south-western Sicily.