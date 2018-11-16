Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 19:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Zingaretti leads Minniti in PD leadership race (2)

Zingaretti leads Minniti in PD leadership race (2)

 
Rome
Senigallia eatery gets 3 Michelin stars

Senigallia eatery gets 3 Michelin stars

 
Turin
Soccer: Pjanic an injury doubt

Soccer: Pjanic an injury doubt

 
Rome
Salvini says going forward on 'father and mother' ID card

Salvini says going forward on 'father and mother' ID card

 
Rome
Salvini says going forward on 'father and mother' ID card

Salvini says going forward on 'father and mother' ID card

 
Rome
Always saying no causes illegal fires - Salvini

Always saying no causes illegal fires - Salvini

 
Rome
Cortese, Improta, 5 others indicted for Shalabayeva

Cortese, Improta, 5 others indicted for Shalabayeva

 
PARIGI
Francia: anche Brigitte Macron per legge anti-sculacciate

Francia: anche Brigitte Macron per legge anti-sculacciate

 
Rome
Astrophysicist Benvenuti to take over ASI (3)

Astrophysicist Benvenuti to take over ASI (3)

 
Turin
Van Dyck stars at Turin show

Van Dyck stars at Turin show

 
Rome
Zingaretti leads Minniti in PD leadership race

Zingaretti leads Minniti in PD leadership race

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Bari, entro febbraio nuove 171 assunzioni in arrivo in Comune

Foggia, ucciso in una sparatoria affiliato del clan Moretti

Foggia, freddato nel bar davanti ai videogiochi affiliato al clan Moretti Vd/ Le urla del figlio: «Papà, papà»

Polignano, tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale Il sondaggio

Polignano: tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per entrare nel centro storico. Giusto o no? Il sondaggio

Polignano, tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale Il sondaggio

Polignano: tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per entrare nel centro storico. Giusto o no? Il sondaggio

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati

Cantiere Tap, falda inquinata: sequestro atti, 3 indagati
Lezzi: pronti a fermare i lavori

Fasano, Borgo Egnazia: il ristorante Due Camini vince una stella Michelin

Borgo Egnazia, ristorante Due Camini vince una stella Michelin

Tornelli e biglietto d'ingresso per le luci di Natale a Polignano: siete d'accordo?

Polignano, nel centro storico si entra pagando il biglietto da 5 euro: siete d'accordo?

L'archivista col bilanciere: parla Micaela De Gennaro, campionessa di bodybuilding coratina

Corato, l'archivista col bilanciere: parla Micaela la campionessa

Rome

Senigallia eatery gets 3 Michelin stars

10 Italian restaurants now have top marks

Senigallia eatery gets 3 Michelin stars

Rome, November 16 - A restaurant in the Marche resort of Senigallia on Friday got three Michelin stars, bringing to 10 the number of Italian eateries that are worth the detour in the 2019 edition of the famed guide. Marche chef Mauro Uliassi won the new accolade. The new edition of the guide awarded three stars to TV chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo while fellow TV star Carlo Cracco did not manage to get a second star for his new eatery in Milan.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati