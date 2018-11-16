Senigallia eatery gets 3 Michelin stars

Rome, November 16 - A restaurant in the Marche resort of Senigallia on Friday got three Michelin stars, bringing to 10 the number of Italian eateries that are worth the detour in the 2019 edition of the famed guide. Marche chef Mauro Uliassi won the new accolade. The new edition of the guide awarded three stars to TV chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo while fellow TV star Carlo Cracco did not manage to get a second star for his new eatery in Milan.