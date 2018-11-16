Astrophysicist Benvenuti to take over ASI (3)

Rome, November 16 - Astrophysicist Piero Benvenuti is to take over the Italian Space Agency (ASI) as extraordinary commissioner replacing former president Roberto Battiston who was recently axed by the government, sources said Friday. A decree putting ASI under Benvenuti is ready, the sources said. "I have accepted this post out of a spirit of service to the country," Benvenuti told ANSA. "I will carry it forward until a new president is appointed, and in any case for a period no longer than six months". Benvenuti said he would start work next week.