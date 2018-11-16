1 femicide every 2 days in Italy

Pescara, November 16 - There was one femicide every two days in Italy between 2006 and 2016, a total of 1,740 and an average of 174 a year, a new study showed Friday. In 2017 some 77% of women were killed by their partners or exes, 112 out of a total of 145, it said. One in three women between the ages of 16 and 70 has experienced physical or sexual abuse, a total of 6,788,000 women, the study said.