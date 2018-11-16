Conte hails fiscal peace, says will meet Juncker

Rome, November 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday hailed the government's fiscal peace decree and said he would agree a budget meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of next week. "We have completed this reform that will enable honest people to regularise their positions, to achieve peace with the financial administration," he said after a night-time summit at the premier's office. Asked when he would meet Juncker on a budget the EC has contested, Conte replied: "I'll hear from him at the start of the week and arrange a meeting".