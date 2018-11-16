Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 16:42

Rome

Rugby: Parisse out for Australia game

Skipper set to miss match with calf injury

Rugby: Parisse out for Australia game

Rome, November 16 - Captain Sergio Parisse has not recovered from a calf injury and is set to miss Italy's test match against Australia on Saturday November 24, Italy sources said Thursday. Parisse, who has a record 134 caps, sustained the injury playing for Stade Francais in the Top 14. The side field by Conor O'Shea will otherwise be a photocopy of the one that beat Georgia last Saturday in Florence. They were heavily beaten by Ireland in Chicago in the first of their four autumn tests. The Azzurri will go on to play New Zealand.

