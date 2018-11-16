Against incinerators but dialogue w/ League-Toninelli

Rome, November 16 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Friday his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was against installing waste incinerators across Campania but the dialogue with government partner the League would continue. The row about incinerators in Campania has pitted the two deputy premiers and party leaders against each other: the League's Matteo Salvini and the M5S's Luigi Di Maio. "With the League we are talking, but we are against (incinerators)", Toninelli said. "The issue is not in the government contract to which we are bound and so we must find a synthesis".