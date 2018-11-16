Investments for social cohesion says Tria

Astrophysicist Benvenuti to take over ASI (3)
16 Novembre 2018
Milan, November 16 - The government is planning to improve social cohesion by boosting public investments, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Friday. "The (economic) crisis has sharpened social tensions, widening divisions and the gap between the weaker sections and the better-off sections of society," he said. "In response to the widening of the gaps the government aims to ensure a stronger social cohesion also thanks to the strong impetus towards public investments."
